



New Delhi: Shots were fired for the first time in 45 years on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) as tensions rose when Chinese troops tried to approach a newly established forward position of the Indian Army at Mukhpari heights in the Chushul sub-sector.





Army officials told ET that troops from People’s Liberation Army (PLA) fired a few rounds in the air on Monday evening in an attempt to intimidate Indian soldiers. The officials added that the Indian Army exercised restraint in the face of grave provocation.





“It was the PLA troops who attempted to close-in on one of our forward positions along the LAC. When dissuaded by our troops, PLA soldiers fired a few rounds in the air in an attempt to intimidate our personnel,” said the Army spokesperson.





The standoff continues at Mukhpari after the incident, sources said, with almost 40 PLA soldiers taking up positions very close to the Indian deployment. The Indian forces are at a height, and have set up a makeshift fence using wire mesh, warning the PLA not to cross it.





According to sources, Chinese soldiers approached the location armed with javelins and clubs. They then tried to cut through the fencing.





‘Misleading Claim By Chinese’





The Indian side was prepared for any eventuality and forced the PLA soldiers back, officials said.





The PLA has adopted an aggressive posture in a few other locations in the same area, though none has escalated to the point where shots had to be fired.





“Both sides are armed and within striking range of heavy weapons of either side. It has been conveyed to the Chinese that we will not engage in any physical scuffle and that any provocation will be met with a professional response,” said an official on condition of anonymity.





India is believed to have conveyed this change in stance at local Brigade Commander level talks. It was also made clear that Chinese troops should not come in close proximity of Indian posts, anticipating only physical clashes and fisticuffs like in Galwan.





Chinese Claim Contested





Earlier, the Chinese side accused India of firing warning shots, a statement that has been stoutly contested. “At no stage has the Indian Army transgressed across the LAC or resorted to use of any aggressive means, including firing. It is the PLA that has been blatantly violating agreements and carrying out aggressive manoeuvres at a time when engagement at military, diplomatic and political levels is in progress,” the spokesperson said.





The Army also described a PLA statement blaming India of crossing the LAC and firing warning shots as “an attempt to mislead their domestic and international audience”.





Officials said no physical clash took place, but that Indian Army is determined to protect national integrity and sovereignty “at all costs”.





The last time shots were fired at the border was in 1975, when an Assam Rifles patrol was ambushed by China at Tulung La in Arunachal Pradesh, resulting in four troopers being killed.





Hardening of Positions





As reported by ET, there has been a hardening of positions at the flashpoint in Chushul, with both sides digging in with additional troops, armour and heavy artillery. It’s believed that more than 10,000 PLA troops are now present near the flashpoint that extends from the southern bank of Pangong Tso to the Spanggur gap and the strategic Rechin La pass, all of which falls under the Chushul sub-sector.





Presence of Chinese infantry combat vehicles has been observed close to the border near Spanggur Tso and fresh troops appear to have been deployed after India took control of strategic peaks and passes last week, said sources.





The proximity of troops at Chushul is the most dangerous build-up in eastern Ladakh since the Galwan Valley deployments, which ended after a deadly clash that caused casualties on both sides, including the death of commanding officers of the battalions involved in the faceoff.







