



Hyderabad: Amid the surcharged atmosphere along the border, the Indian Army is looking forward to the infantry combat vehicles (ICVs) manufactured at the Ordnance Factory Medak (OFM) in Telangana.





The OFM will start supplying 156 upgraded ICVs to the Army from next financial year with work at the factory going on at a frenetic pace. While the first lot of the ICVs will be delivered next year, other ICVs will be supplied subsequently. An indent for Rs 1,094 crore worth Boyevaya Mashina Pekhoty (BMP) 2/2K ICVs was placed in June this year.





“We are absolutely charged up and geared up to meet any additional requirement for the Indian Army due to enhanced threat at our borders,” said OFM general manager Alok Prasad.





While the Indian Army is in possession of Sarath ICV, which is a BMP-II vehicle with technology transferred from the erstwhile USSR, the OFM has come up with other variants also.





Prasad said so much more is happening in terms of giving upgraded features to Sarath. New features will enable the ICV to navigate better in the war field and also have better communication. “There will be an advanced navigation system, radio sets and digital cable harness,” Prasad said.





OFM has also taken up another project for night-enablement for BMPs. Trials are going on. Previously, BMPs were not night-enabled. “But, if missiles have to be fired in the night, the ICV has to be made night-active. This is being done with the help of Bharat Electronics Limited,” sources said.





The integrated fire control system will also give Sarath power to fire guns and missiles accurately even in night. “This upgradation is being made available for earlier produced ICVs also,” Prasad said.

At a time when the Centre is keen on indigenous products under Make in India and also Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, the ICVs manufactured at OFM are 98% indigenous, he added.







