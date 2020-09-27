



SRINAGAR: A terrorist killed in an encounter in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Tuesday, had rescued a group of Indian Army soldiers during the devastating floods in Pampore in 2014.





It has come to light that the slain terrorist, who was identified as Asif Muzaffar Shah, was hailed for rescuing over a dozen soldiers during the 2014 devastating floods in Pampore.





Shah, who was a resident of Sambora Pampore village of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, was killed in the gunfight with security forces in Nawhar village of Charar-e-Sharif town of Budgam district. At least two soldiers were drowned in that incident.





According to reports, Asif had joined terrorist ranks last month on August 13.





Shah was earlier picked up for questioning by the security agencies in connection with the deadly blast in Pulwama that killed over 40 CRPF troopers.





Shah was detained and released several times before he finally left his home to join the terrorist ranks. He was also once summoned by the National Investigating Agency.





While leaving his home, he left a note for his family asking it not to waste time in locating him.





It was reported that the local Army unit had offered him monetary assistance and even assured him of inducting in the Army after he saved the lives of a few soldiers, but he declined the offer, saying it was his duty to save the lives of ‘helpless’ people.





The slain terrorist had completed his graduation from Degree College Pulwama and was running a book shop in the Kakapora area of Pulwama. After his post-mortem and other legal formalities, Shah was buried in North Kashmir’s Handwara.







