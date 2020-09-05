



The Chief of Defence Staff spoke extensively about how Pakistan has been engaged in a proxy war against India and pushing terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir, attempted to spread terrorism in other parts of the country





NEW DELHI: India’s top military brass is prepared for the possibility of a two-front war scenario involving China and Pakistan, prompting the army and air force chiefs to visit frontline areas and the chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat to warn Pakistan of “heavy losses” if any misadventure is attempted.





Army chief Gen MM Naravane visited the Ladakh region to take stock of the standoff with China, with a focus on recent deployment of Indian troops to strategic heights along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Air chief marshal RKS Bhadauria went to the Northeast to take stock of operational preparedness and readiness levels at frontline air bases that are facing China.





In the national capital, Gen Rawat sounded a warning to Pakistan and said that its cooperation with China is being closely monitored, while raising the possibility of a two-front war scenario. “We find the threat from Pakistan will mainly be in the form of a proxy war, but should any threat develop along our northern borders Pakistan could take advantage of that and create trouble for us on the northern border,” he said at a webinar hosted by the US India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF).





The four-star general warned Pakistan that India is prepared to meet this challenge and would inflict heavy losses. “We have taken adequate precautions to ensure that any such misadventure by Pakistan is thwarted and they are not able to succeed in their mission. But, in fact, they may suffer heavy losses should they attempt any misadventure,” he said.





ET had earlier reported that India had been keeping a close watch on developments in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and intelligence reports had pointed out that additional troops were posted by Pakistan in Gilgit-Baltistan, which is adjacent to Ladakh where the current standoff with China continues.





While the southern bank of Pangong Tso has been secured, it is learnt that Indian forces have also taken dominating positions north of the Finger area, to cut off possible ingress routes by Chinese forces.





In particular, the Anne La and Kiu La passes on the LAC have been occupied by special operations troops to keep a check on Chinese moves north of the Pangong sector and to secure the Galwan valley as well. As reported, dominating heights have been taken all along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, from DBO in the north to Chumar in the south.





Gen Rawat also warned China that India is “capable of handling” any aggressive moves on the border. “We have our border management protocols with China but of late we have been seeing some aggressive actions by the Chinese. But we are capable of handling these in the best suitable way. We have our tri services capable of dealing with threats along our frontiers,” he said.







