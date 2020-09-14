



Tensions escalated manifold along the LAC in eastern Ladakh after the Galwan Valley clashes on June 15 in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed. The Chinese side also suffered casualties but it is yet to give out the details. China is thought to have suffered at least 43 deaths in the Galwan clash





NEW DELHI: President Xi Jinping is the "architect" of recent aggressive moves against India and by doing so Chinese president has risked his future with the high-profile incursions into Indian territory that “unexpectedly flopped" in the face of ferocious fightback by the Indian Army, according to leading US magazine Newsweek.





"Xi already roiling the Communist Party with a "rectification" campaign and mass persecution of foes, will launch "another brutal purge" following the Chinese Army's failures on the Indian border," Newsweek said in an opinion piece





"Unfortunately for Xi, he is the "architect" of these aggressive moves into India and his People's Liberation Army (PLA) has unexpectedly flopped. The Chinese army's failures on the Indian border will have consequences,” the Newsweek said, adding that the recent developments give Xi an excuse to pick up the pace of replacing adversaries in the armed forces with loyal elements.





"More important, the failures motivate China's aggressive ruler, who as chairman of the Party's Central Military Commission, is the leader of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the ruling Communist Party of China, to launch another offensive against Indian positions,” the magazine, in an opinion piece,





"Beijing is accustomed to getting its way in disputed territory, especially because Indian leaders and soldiers, "psychologically paralyzed" by their loss in the 1962 border war with China, played only defence," the Newsweek said, adding, "Paralyzed no more. China is thought to have suffered at least 43 deaths in the Galwan clash. Paskal says the number of Chinese killed could exceed 60. Indian troops fought back ferociously. Beijing won't admit the extent of the debacle.





The Ground Force does not have a track record of success in contested situations. claimed the US magazine. "Its last major engagement was in 1979 when, in the effort to "teach Vietnam a lesson," the Chinese launched what they called a "defensive counterattack" into Vietnamese territory and, in the process, were repelled and humiliated by their much smaller neighbour."





Now, after decades of an unprecedented modernization effort, the Ground Force is far better equipped and trained, but it is apparently not much more effective on the battlefield, claimed Newsweek.







