



NEW DELHI: Asserting that the accession of Jammu and Kashmir with India was final and complete, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was responsible for the delayed integration of the erstwhile state.





“If there was a delay of over two months, it was not on account of Maharaja Hari Singh but on account of the then Prime Minister Nehru who was not forthcoming in his approach and was instead being led by cues and inputs from Sheikh Abdullah (former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir),” said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.





Agencies



