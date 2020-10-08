



During the meeting, Abdullah briefed about the ongoing intra-Afghan talks between Afghan govt and the Taliban in Doha, with India reiterating support for an "Afghan-led, Afghan-owned, Afghan-controlled" peace process.





Calling the talks "constructive", the senior Afghan politician tweeted, "We discussed the Afghan Peace Process & the talks in Doha. He assured me of India’s full support for the peace efforts, & that any peace settlement acceptable to Afghans, will have the support of India."





Peace Negotiator





In his first high-level political engagement in Delhi, Chairman of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) Dr Abdullah Abdullah met India's National Security Advisor on Wednesday evening at the Hyderabad House.





Afghan Dignitaries





Present during the meeting, the other Afghan dignitaries were -- Tahir Qadiry, charges d'affaires at the Afghan embassy in Delhi, Mohammad Akram Khpalwak Deputy Chairman of HCNR, Nasrullah Arsalai Senior Adviser & SR of the Chairman for Provincial Affairs, Farida Momand, Member of the Leadership Board of HCNR, Zeya Gul Rezaee Member of the Leadership Board of HCNR, Roz Mohammad Noor Senior Advisor to Chairman HCNR, Amir Mohammad Akhundzada Senior Advisor to Chairman, HCNR, Ahmad Zahir Anwari Special Assistant to Chairman of the HCNR.





Abdullah's First Visit To India





This is the first visit of Abdullah to India after the formation of a new government in Afghanistan.





'India-Afghan Relations Important'





Prior to his departure to India, Abdullah had said, "India is a strategic partner of AFG and has continuously supported the government and people of AFG. Our historical relations with India are very important to us, and the role of India in establishing lasting peace in AFG and the region is vital."





India's Invitation To Afghanistan





Abdullah, accompanied by a high-level delegation, is here on an invitation by the Indian government to discuss the peace efforts and the need for regional consensus and support for the Afghan peace process.







