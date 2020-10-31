Fawad Chaudry is widely known even in Pakistan for his amusing & hilarious comments





India to approach ICJ after Pakistan Minister's Pulwama remark





After the shocking admission of by Pakistan Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on the Pakistan govt’s role in the gruesome Pulwama attack that had claimed the lives of many CRPF soldiers, India is reportedly planning to approach the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Defending the Imran Khan government in Pakistan’s National Assembly on October 28, Chaudhary had admitted the terror country’s role in the 2019 Pulwama attack.

Chaudhary had bragged saying that Pakistan gave a befitting reply to India by entering Indian territory and attacking Indian soldiers in Pulwama. On the basis of the statement made by the Pakistani Minister, India has reportedly decided to approach the ICJ. The Indian government has also indicated that Pakistan should be put in the blacklist of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).





After Chaudhary’s admission, Union Minister VK Singh thanked him for vindicating India’s stand on Pulwama attacks that had claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel. Singh urged the Indian government to utilise his admission for getting the country blacklisted.





Pakistan’s Minister’s Statement





“Humne Hindustan Ko Ghus Ke Maara (We hit India in their home). Our success in Pulwama, is a success of the people under the leadership of Imran Khan. You and us are all part of that success,” Fawad Chaudhry had boasted in the national assembly defending the Imran Khan government before opposition. However, hours after his admission on Pulwama attack, India media outlets NDTV and India Today which are known for propagating pro-Pakistan views, provided Chaudhary a platform to clarify his statement. Retracting from his boastful statement made by him in the National Assembly, Chaudhary said that he was misinterpreted.





NIA Had Filed A 13,500 Page Charge Sheet In Pulwama Attack



In August this year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had filed the charge sheet in the 14 February 2019 Pulwama terror attack naming several Pakistani nationals.







