



Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter on Monday to inform that he has written a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg seeking a ban on Islamophobic content on the social media platform. He also warned of an increase in radicalisation amongst Muslims.





Imran Khan shared the letter on Twitter, saying that "growing Islamophobia" is "encouraging extremism and violence across the world and especially through social media platforms such as Facebook".





"I appreciate your taking the step to rightly ban any posting that criticises or questions the Holocaust, which was the culmination of the Nazi pogrom of the Jews in Germany and across Europe as Nazis spread across Europe," Imran Khan said in his letter to Facebook.









"I would ask you to place a similar ban on Islamophobia and hate against Islam for Facebook that you have put in place for the Holocaust," Imran Khan wrote while accusing India and France of discriminating against Muslims.





Earlier, Imran Khan accused French President Emmanuel Macro n of attacking Islam after the latter criticised Islamists and defended the publication of cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed.







