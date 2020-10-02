



Air India had sent the two long-haul Boeing-777-300ER aircraft to a Boeing facility in Dallas to be modified for VVIP travel. The aircraft will only be used by PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu





Two Boeing 777 aircraft, with missile defence systems which will serve on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Air India One’ fleet, will arrive in India today.





The two aircraft were initially scheduled to land in India early 2020 but it was delayed due to “operational issues”.





Here’s all you need to know about the first customised Boeing 777 aircraft:



- The aircraft has its own missile defence system called the Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) and Self-Protection Suites (SPS), which is capable of countering missile threats.

- The two aircraft will be on par with the US President’s Air Force One in terms of security measures.

- The pair can fly between the US and India in one go without having to stop for refuelling.

- The two Boeing 777 aircraft will have the Self-Protection Suites (SPS), which is used in the US President’s Air Force One.

- SPS includes large aircraft infrared countermeasures, counter-measures dispensing system and integrated defensive electronic warfare suite . These protection systems can jam enemy radar frequencies and divert heat-seeking missiles by disturbing their guidance systems.

- This will be India’s first dedicated aircraft for the President, Vice President and Prime Minister - who usually travel via state-run airline, Air India.

- The Boeing 777 aircraft will be operated by Indian Air Force pilots and not by pilots of Air India.

- Air India Engineering Services Limited (AIESL), which is a subsidiary of the Indian national carrier, will be maintaining the two new planes.







