



This bridge is the longest steel bridge in the country, whose construction has been completed and it will be opened for traffic this month. It took ten years to build this 360-meter long bridge over the Bhaga River



While Atal Tunnel gave impetus to Leh from Manali, the Border Road Organization (BRO) has made the road more smooth by constructing a steel bridge. This bridge is the longest steel bridge in the country, whose construction has been completed and it will be opened for traffic this month. It took ten years to build this 360-meter long bridge over the Bhaga River.





The construction of the longest bridge on the strategic Manali-Leh highway in Himachal Pradesh has been completed. It will be opened for traffic this month. It is known as the Barsi Bridge. It is the second-longest bridge of its kind in the country after Colonel Chewang Rinchen Setu on the Shyok River en route to the world's highest landing ground at Daulat Beg Oldi in Ladakh.





Time taken due to bad weather BRO sources said that the 360-meter-long bridge over the Bhaga River in Darcha took nearly ten years to build due to rugged terrain, inclement weather. Work on the bridge was also suspended for some time due to administrative reasons. The construction of the bridge truly began about four years ago, and it gained momentum recently.





India's Highest Ropeway Will Be Ready By 2024



The entire bridge is made of steel, with a superstructure made of steel beams. Five pillars have been erected in the entire length within the river to support the bridge. The bridge has been constructed by 70 road construction company of Border Roads Organization (BRO). The same unit also constructed a 100-meter steel truss bridge connecting the northern portal of Atal Tunnel under the Rohtang Pass, which was inaugurated this month on the Manali-Leh highway at Keylong near Sissu.





Traffic Was Interrupted Due To Rain



According to BRO officials, the Bhaga River is a tributary of the Chenab River and originates from Suraj Tal, a few kilometers south of the Barlacha Pass. Previously there was a small old bridge built at the bottom of the river, an unpaved track for much of the existing route between the two banks of the river.





Traffic was interrupted when floods, rock hazards, or river water surged, especially during rains. The only way to overcome this problem was to build a permanent bridge well above the river. This area is about 33 km ahead of Keylong in the Lahaul region at an altitude of 11,020 feet from Darcha Leh. This is the alternate route from the highway to Kargil-Via Padum and the last permanent way to this route in Himachal.





Essential Things About Manali Leh Marg





National Highway-3 is known as Manali-Leh Road. It is an essential alternative route connecting Ladakh, the other also connecting Srinagar-Leh road. The BRO is also upgrading the Manali-Leh route, a double lane route touching some 17,500 feet elevation at some of the world's highest motorable passes such as Baralacha La, Tanglang La, Nike La, and Lachung La.





About 90 percent of the work on this route has been completed. Proposed tunnels are built under these passes, like the Atal tunnel. The Manali-Leh road was also closed for traffic during winter due to snowfall, but this double lane route would be suitable for use in all seasons.







