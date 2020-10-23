



United States Defence Secretary Mark Esper has said that China has been putting "military pressure" on India, a remark that comes days before his New Delhi visit for the 2+2 India US foreign and defence secretary meet.





Speaking at an event, Esper said, "They (Indians) face off every day Chinese aggression in the Himalayas, especially along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). So like so many countries in that region...they all recognise what China is doing, some places it is very overt, in many more cases it is opaque. They are putting political pressure, diplomatic pressure and in some cases like India, they are putting military pressure on countries to bend."





Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had said that China has amassed 60,000 troops at Line of Actual Control.





Confirming his India visit, Esper said, "Secretary Pompeo and I will be there in India next week, this is our second 2+2 with Indians, 3rd ever for US and India", calling India to be the "most consequential partner for the US, in the Indo pacific for sure in this century."





US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit India next week for the 2+2 dialogue between the two countries to be held on October 26-27 in New Delhi. The dialogue will take place between the defence and foreign ministers of the nations.





Seeking to build close ties amid an ongoing conflict with China, India and the US are expected to sign the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) for geospatial cooperation during the dialogue.





Pompeo will also visit Sri Lanka and the Maldives, as America seeks to balance China's growing influence in the region. Pompeo will hold talks in Colombo on October 28, cabinet spokesman and minister Keheliya Rambukwella said. Rambukwella said Pompeo's visit will focus on the travel bubble arrangement in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.





The foreign ministry officials said the US Secretary of State will travel to the Maldives after Sri Lanka.





The BECA deal is the third foundational agreement to be signed between India and the US after the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement and the Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement in 2016 and 2018 respectively.







