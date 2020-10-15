



Sources said the plan to reduce tension could include moving back forward elements like armoured units deployed by both sides at strategic locations like the Spanggur gap in Chushul. Moving back of tanks by both sides from key friction areas would lead to a significant reduction of tension at the LAC





NEW DELHI: The China Study Group (CSG), the highest government deliberative body on China-related issues, met on Wednesday to examine the latest Chinese proposal to reduce tension in eastern Ladakh.





China made this proposal at the Monday’s military commanders meeting which lasted late into the night, ET has learnt. While officials were tight-lipped on the exact nature and content of the proposal, sources said, India didn’t reject it out rightly and conveyed that it would revert at the next meeting after examining the details.





The CSG meeting — attended by defence minister Rajnath Singh, external affairs minister S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval and the military brass — is believed to have discussed the proposal besides the overall ground situation. The meeting lasted for over an hour. The group will make its suggestions to the PM, based on which a decision would be taken. The Indian side, officials said, also articulated its own position at the talks, making it clear that in the sequencing of the withdrawal, moving out troops from heights near the southern bank of the Pangong Tso, which are under Indian control, will come last.







