



A letter was sent to WION's editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary by the Chinese Embassy in India saying that the interview violated the One-China principle and sent a 'completely wrong message' to the Indian people





China has once again shown its exasperation regarding Taiwan and sent a letter to WION's editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary after WION broadcasted an interview with Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu.





Two days ago, WION's Executive Editor Palki Sharma Upadhyay spoke to Wu, where he said that Taiwan will not be intimidated with China's actions, adding that the world would come to its aid if China attacks.





The letter sent by the Chinese Embassy in India said that the interview violated the One-China principle and sent a 'completely wrong message' to the Indian people.





"The Chinese Embassy in India lodges firm opposition and strong protest against WION providing platform for Taiwan Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority separatist activities disregarding Indian government’s long-standing position," it read.





Claiming that Taiwan is an 'inalienable' part of China's territory, the letter said that the Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legitimate government representing the whole of China.





"These facts are recognized by UN resolution and constitute the universal consensus of the international community. No matter how DPP authority separatists distort facts and advocate 'Taiwan independence', they cannot change the historical and legal facts that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China," the letter added.





It may be noted that this is not the first time that China has tried to dictate terms to the Indian Media. Earlier this month, the Chinese Embassy had sent a letter to the media and asked them to refrain from referring to Taiwan as a nation.





"Would like to remind our media friends that there is only one China in the world" and the "Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legitimate government representing the whole of China." the letter read.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), however, made it clear that Indian media is free to report on any issue they deem fit.





China had blocked WION in July this year because of its highly critical coverage of China's cover-up of coronavirus outbreak. Support poured in for WION from across the world.





In March, the spokesperson of the Chinese foreign ministry, Zhao Lijian, blocked WION on Twitter. Chinese diplomats in India had criticised WION's coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.







