



Pakistan continues with its 'shenanigan of running with the hare and hunting with the hound', said India's first secretary to the United Nations in Geneva, Vimarsh Aryan





Hitting out at Pakistan at the United Nations Human Rights council, India has said that Islamabad continues to play "victim card" on the issue of terrorism to "distract international community" even though it supports it.





Highlighting that Pakistan continues with its "shenanigan of running with the hare and hunting with the hound", India's first secretary to the United Nations in Geneva, Vimarsh Aryan said, "Whenever there is a discussion on terrorism the failed State of Pakistan plays the victim card so as to distract international community’s attention from the reality that Pakistan is unabashedly harbouring and supporting UN proscribed terrorists and terrorist organizations."





Fact by fact, and case by case, Aryan exposed the condition of minorities, women, children and journalists in the country.





He said, "draconian State of Pakistan dares to talk about the rights of minorities in egalitarian India without realising that their responsibility is to protect people", citing example of Asif Pervaiz, a Christian man from Lahore who was recently sentenced to death under draconian blasphemy laws of Pakistan.





On women's right, giving example of Parsha Kumari, a Hindu women who was abducted and converted in southern province of Sindh, Indian diplomat said, "The barbaric State of Pakistan dares to talk about the rights of women in an inclusive democracy like India without realising that their responsibility is to protect women".





On children rights, he cited example of 3 year old Shahid Shah against whom FIR was lodged in Gujranwala. Aryan said, "ruthless State of Pakistan dares to talk about the rights of children in a progressive democracy like India without realising that their responsibility is to protect children"





When it comes to situation of journalists, he pointed at the "deep State of Pakistan" which "dares to talk about the rights of journalists in an open democracy like India" and without "realising that their responsibility is to protect honest journalists like Bilal Farooqi who is being tortured by Pakistani Army in Karachi, as we speak."







