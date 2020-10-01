



India on Thursday successfully test-fired Laser-Guided Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) from MBT Arjun at KK ranges (ACC&S) Ahmednagar. The test was conducted in continuation of successful trial done on September 22, 2020. The indigenously developed missile has been developed by the DRDO





New Delhi: An indigenously developed laser-guided anti-tank guided missile was successfully test fired on Thursday in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar, officials said.





It was the second such successful test firing of the missile, having a range of upto 5 km, in the last 10 days, they said.





The weapon was test fired from an MBT Arjun Tank at KK Ranges in Armoured Corps Centre and School (ACC&S) in Ahmednagar on Tuesday, the officials said.





"The ATGM employs a tandem heat warhead to defeat explosive reactive armour (ERA) protected armoured vehicles in ranges from 1.5 to 5 km," the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The indigenously developed Laser-Guided Anti Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) was successfully test fired today defeating a target located at longer range. The test was conducted from MBT Arjun at KK ranges (ACC&S) Ahmednagar in continuation of successful trial done on 22nd Sep 2020. pic.twitter.com/KPXYtgUYfm — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2020

It said the ATGM has been developed with a capability to launch from multiple platforms and is currently undergoing technical evaluation trials from 120 mm rifled gun of MBT Arjun.

The Arjun is a third generation main battle tank developed by the DRDO.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on the successful test firing of the ATGM.

The ministry said the defence minister congratulated the DRDO on successful test firing of the missile.



Pune-based Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) developed the ATGM in association with High Energy Materials Research Laboratory and Instruments Research and Development Establishment (IRDE).





Know Details About ATGM:





The ATGM is a guided missile primarily designed to hit and destroy heavily armoured military vehicles. The DRDO anti-tank missile (ATM) is a first-generation wire-guided missile developed in India. The missile is currently undergoing technical evaluation trials from the gun of MBT Arjun. Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE) Pune in association with High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL) Pune, and Instruments Research & Development Establishment (IRDE) Dehradun developed the missile.





In July this year, reports also surfaced that the Indian Army is set to place a repeat order for Spike-LR (Long Range) ATGM from Israel. Indigenously under development Man-Portable ATGM can fulfil the Indian Army’s requirement for anti-tank missiles. Today’s testing came amid heightened tensions between India and China.







