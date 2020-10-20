



Farooq Abdullah was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate on Monday in connection with money laundering probe related to the multi-crore scam in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association.





The newly-formed People’s Alliance on Monday strongly condemned the summoning of National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association scam.





In a statement, posted on Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti’s Twitter account, the Alliance termed the move as “vindictive politics practiced by the central government”.

In view of Farooq Sahab being summoned by ED, People’s Alliance issued a statement condemning use of agencies to browbeat mainstream parties in J&K. Despite his age & health issues, he was kept at ED office for five hours. pic.twitter.com/G6oQM1wpxi — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 19, 2020

“The move is part of vindictive politics practiced by the central government to kill the dissent and disagreement across the country and in present case to silence the genuine demand for reversal of unilateral and unconstitutional decisions of 5th August 2019 and restoration of 4th August 2019,” the statement said.





It also said that the Centre, unnerved by the unity of the people, is “resorting to witch-hunt and suppression”.





The tweet accompanying the statement said that despite his age and health issues, Abdullah was kept at ED office for five hours.







