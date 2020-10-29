



Mark Esper thanked his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh for hosting a successful meeting ahead of the 2+2 ministerial-level talks that were held in New Delhi





The United States Secretary of Defence Mark Esper thanked his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh for hosting a successful meeting ahead of the 2+2 ministerial-level talks that were held at Hyderabad House in New Delhi today. Mark Esper said that the partnership between India and the United States is important to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. The two countries signed the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) following which the officials held a joint press conference.





"We've strengthened our defence & security partnership especially over the past year during which we advanced our regional security & information sharing. Our cooperation meets the challenges of the day & principles of a free and open Indo-Pacific," Esper said after the signing of the agreement.





Indian Defence minister Rajnath Singh said that the BECA deal would open new avenues in information sharing as it would allow India to use global geospatial maps of the United States for accuracy of stand-off weapons like cruise and ballistic missiles. Singh also highlighted that the military to military cooperation between India and the US is progressing very well, adding that the two countries during the two-day meeting explored the probable capacity building and other joint cooperation activities in third countries.





Esper Slams China





Esper after the meeting slammed Beijing as he said that India and the US stand shoulder to shoulder in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific for all, particularly amid the increasing aggression and destabilising activities by China, referring to the People's Liberation Army's unlawful actions in the South China Sea, near the Taiwan Strait and at the Sino-Indian border.





"As the world confronts a global pandemic and growing security challenges, the India-US partnership is more important than ever to ensure security, stability & prosperity of the region and the world. Based on our shared values & common interests, we stand shoulder-to-shoulder in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific for all, particularly in light of increasing aggression and destabilising activities by China," Esper said.





Esper along with US Secretary of Defence Mike Pompeo met with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, Rajnath Singh, National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval were also present at the meeting. Earlier in the day, Esper and Pompeo visited the National War Memorial in New Delhi for a wreath-laying ceremony, where he said that they will always remember the sacrifices made by the brave men and women in defending the world's largest democracy.







