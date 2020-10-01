



Development level firing trials of indigenously developed 155 mm x 39 calibre Garud-V2 Ultra Light Howitzer gun evoked good results at Long Proof Range (LPR) Khamaria in Jabalpur. The gun is being developed by Bharat Forge, Pune, in technical collaboration with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The country had procured M777 Ultra Light Howitzer guns from the United States and indigenous production of equivalent guns in India will prove a milestone to augment its strategic strength in cost efficient manner. According to experts, it is the first time when any advanced gun has been indigenously developed in the country and its prototype has been fielded for test firing in Jabalpur.





Trial run of Kalyani Group's Bharat-52 152 X 55mm (foreground) & GARUD-V2 154X39mm guns





The Ultra Light Howitzer gun has been designed and developed with rigorous research with the help of DRDO. LPR Khamaria, Commandant, Brigadier, Nishchay Raut, while talking to ‘The Hitavada’, informed that development test firing for prototype of 155 mm x 39 calibre gun was started two days back at LPG Khamaria. Total 24 rounds firing 12 rounds in a day was conducted from the prototype gun. Initially, development level firing from prototype gun was up to the mark.





Team of technical experts will review findings of test firing for further improvements to make it ready for further trials. Brigadier Raut informed that since LPR Khamaria got approval for testing of long barrel guns, it is the third biggest gun which is being fielded at LPR Khamaria after successful proof trials of indigenously developed Sharang and Dhanush gun systems.







