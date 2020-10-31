An armed IAF Su-30MKI moments after the launch of the BrahMos-A missile





The Indian Air Force today test-fired an air-launched version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from a Su-30MKI fighter.





The fighter, which took off from an IAF base in Punjab, struck a target deep in the Indian Ocean using the cruise missile, this ANI report says.





The target was 4,000 km away from the base the IAF fighter took off from.





The Su-30MKI fighter was refuelled mid-air during its journey to the point from which the 300-km range missile was to be launched.

Indian Air Force today carried out successful test firing of the DRDO-developed air launched BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from a Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft to target a ship in Bay of Bengal: Government Sources — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2020

The aircraft had taken off from an airbase in Punjab & reached Bay of Bengal after mid-air refuelling. This is the second such successful test of the missile: Government Sources — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2020

The Indian Air Force Su-30 had taken off from the Halwara air base in Punjab around 9 am and hit its target around 1.30 pm after mid-air refuelling. — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2020

This is the third BrahMos missile test in the last two months.





Earlier this month, Indian Navy’s indigenous stealth destroyer INS Chennai had test-fired a naval version of the missile in the Arabian Sea.





In September, the Defence Research and Development Organisation had successfully test-fired extended range version of the missile.





Agencies



