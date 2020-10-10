



“There are a number of existing and developing partnerships and joint ventures between the UK and India at both a Government and Industry level,” says Dominic Beales Head of UK Defence & Security Exports India. At the DefExpo earlier this year, Mr Beales had indicated that “We are looking at collaboration, for co-development and co-IP sharing and exports.”





With two major agreements in the pipeline including a Defence Logistics Agreement which is in the final stages and a Defence Training MoU in developmental stages, the UK is keen to have more partnerships in the defence sector. Last year in April the two countries had inked the Defence Technology and Industrial Capability Cooperation (DTICC) MoU.





According to him, “The two are already engaged in regular training and exercises.”





Adding, “Also, there are two companies from the UK who are investing in the UP Defence Corridor.”





“As natural defence partners, and not just supporters of ‘Make in India’, we also want to ‘Create in India’ as we develop new technologies together,” Brigadier Gavin Thompson UK Defence Adviser says.





Since India prefers the government to government agreements especially in the Defence sector, the UK is ready to adapt to this new change and is expected to explore more areas of partnerships and are expected to sign an agreement on jet engine technology development.





Presently, the two countries are already in partnerships and joint ventures in the Land domain which includes — Armoured Fighting Vehicle engines; Firearms; Howitzers; Air defence systems; and Mine-ploughs. In the maritime domain: Air cushioned vehicles; and Critical warship navigation equipment. Finally in the Air domain the two are working on Jet engine Technology and Missile simulation systems.





At the Aero-India 2018, the UK had pitched for the joint technology development for sixth generation fighters. This technology can be used for the country’s fifth generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). The UK has already offered the design of its Queen Elizabeth class carrier, in case India is going in for the third aircraft carrier.







