Amid rising tensions with China along the Line of Actual Control, the government has ordered setting up of 47 Border Outposts (BoPs). The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will set up and man these Border Outposts.





Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy made the announcement at the 59th Raising Day ceremony of the ITBP, in Greater Noida on Saturday, October 24.





The ITBP is responsible for guarding the 3,488 km long India-China border. It is one of the seven Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs.





The Minister also spoke about new vehicles being provided to the ITBP for which a budget of Rs 7,223 crore has been allotted. While addressing the ITBP at the Raising Day ceremony Reddy said that Indian culture speaks about "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which gives the message of world peace, but, "at the same time, our culture also gives us the mantra to fully empower ourselves for every kind of adverse situation created by the enemy".





Reddy did not forget to acknowledge ITBP's contribution in safeguarding the Indian border since its inception in 1962. He said, "No matter whatever the difficulties, ITBP jawans perform their duties with high morale and patriotism in the service of Mother India."





Reddy was also praise for the extreme professionalism and the zeal that the jawans have displayed over the years in the uncongenial and extreme conditions on the mountainous borders.





He said whether it is battling terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir or Left-Wing Extremism in Chhattisgarh, the ITBP has lived upto the expectations. The Minister also cited the selfless service rendered by the ITBP in various efforts to tackle the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.





The minister presented six Presidential Police Medals and 23 Police Medals for Meritorious Services to ITBP personnel at the Raising Day ceremony.







