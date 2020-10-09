



India has been pressing for appointment of an Indian lawyer to represent Jadhav in the case besides seeking unhindered consular access to him as ordered by the ICJ in a verdict in 2019





NEW DELHI: India on Thursday said the Kulbhushan Jadhav case could move forward only if Pakistan addresses the core issues of the case.





"Pakistan has failed to address the core issues regarding the case including handing over case documents and providing unimpeded consular access. Till Pakistan does not address these issues, it is difficult to move forward in the case," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.





The MEA spokesperson's comments were in response to a Pakistan court being informed that India had failed to appoint a lawyer to represent the former Indian Navy officer.





Jadhav was arrested in Pakistan on charges of espionage and later sentenced to death by a military court. India had approached the International Court of Justice against the death sentence.





The ICJ had stayed the execution, directed Pakistan to devise a review mechanism and provide consular access to India.





India has alleged that Islamabad has provided consular access to Jadhav in an intimidating atmosphere and not allowed him to sign on legal documents.





The Pakistan ministry of law and justice had filed a plea in the Islamabad High Court seeking the appointment of a lawyer for Jadhav.





While India wants an Indian lawyer or the Queen's Counsel to represent Jadhav, Pakistan wants a local lawyer to represent him. Islamabad has also rejected India's request for the Queen's Counsel.







