NEW DELHI: Pakistan’s role in instigating a war with India on October 22, 1947, is set to be highlighted in Kashmir, with the Union government and the Union Territory (UT) of J&K gearing up to open a museum in Srinagar and hold a two-day event to document, reconstruct and bring alive the historic narrative of the hostile neighbour’s aggression.





On October 22, 1947, just over two months after Independence, the erstwhile princely state of Kashmir was invaded by Pakistani forces, which later resorted to vandalism and plunder. Officials said the day marked the beginning of the first India-Pakistan war, in which Pakistan used tribal militia and army to take over Srinagar. Four days after the attack, Maharaja Hari Singh signed an instrument of accession with India, following which Indian troops were airlifted to Srinagar from Delhi.





Every year, October 22 is observed as ‘Black Day’ by refugees from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). A recent book, ‘Raiders in Kashmir’, by retired major general of Pakistan Army, Akbar Khan, documented Pakistan's hand behind the aggression.





Besides exhibition and museum, the government plans to organise panel discussions with 20 eminent historians, former army commanders, professors, researchers, authors and journalists. These include Prof Raghuvendra Tanwar of Haryana Academy of History and Culture, Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd), chancellor of the Central University of Kashmir, Prof Amitabh Mattoo of JNU, Maj Gen S V Thapliyal (Retd) and the convener of defence think tank Surya Foundation.





“It is necessary to portray such historic narratives in order to create dialogue among the people of J&K. The consequences of this watershed event are still affecting the country,” a senior government official told ET. “The aim would be to bring about awareness among the people about this phase of history. It will help in remembering how the country fought in the very first conflict faced by Kashmir.”







