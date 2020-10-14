



The alert troops of the Indian Army deployed at the Tangdhar sector of north Kashmir on Monday foiled Pakistan’s bid to smuggle weapons into J&K via PoK. Pakistan tried to smuggle weapons through PoK. This is second time in the last five days. The security forces launched a joint search operation 6:30 pm on Monday evening





The security forces launched a joint search operation at 6:30 pm on Monday evening after getting specific input about the weapons, Army sources said





During the operation, the joint team recovered a bag containing five pistols, ten magazines,138 rounds of ammunition from a location close to Line of Control.





Pak Tried To Smuggle Weapons Via Tube, Drone



This comes days after the Indian troops deployed at the neighbouring Keran Sector of north Kashmir had recovered a cache, including four AK74 rifles from the location.





After detecting movement on the banks of Kishanganga river, the Indian Army launched a joint operation with J&K Police and spotted two-three men transporting some items in a tube tied to a rope.





The troops immediately reached the spot and recovered four AK 74 rifles, eight magazines and 240 AK rifle ammunition concealed in two bags.





Speaking to the media after the successful operation, Lt. General BS Raju, GOC Chinar Corps said: “Our alert troops, using surveillance devices, caught a cache of arms being smuggled by Pakistan. This shows that the intentions of Pakistan are the same. We will continue to fight back their ill intentions in future also.”





He further said that last year's figure of infiltration from Pakistan was around 130, whereas it is less than 30 this year.





Last month, Pakistan had dropped weapons and some cash in Indian currency with the help of a drone in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.





The J&K Police had also arrested three LeT terrorists who had picked up the consignment near the Line of Control.







