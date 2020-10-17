



Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, India has reached out to Maldives in a number of ways including by sending medicines, rapid response team and extended US $250 million loans to deal with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic



India's foreign secretary Harsh Shringla is expected to visit the Maldives on November 10. This will be his third visit outside the country, after visits to Bangladesh and Myanmar amid the COVID-19 pandemic.





Foreign ministers of both the countries, earlier this year held virtual talks after which a slew of initiatives were announced. Before the pandemic impacted travel, a number of high-level visits between the two countries have taken place -- with PM Modi last year visiting the Indian Ocean island country that was his first foreign visit in his second term in office.





New Delhi has also announced support to the country's largest infrastructure project -- Greater Malé Connectivity Project (GMCP) by providing a funding of US $500 million that will increase connectivity within the country. The US $500-financial package consists of a grant of US$-100 million and a new Line of Credit of US $400 million.







