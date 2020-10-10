



Tensions have been rising on the India-China border. Despite, attempts to de-escalate the friction, including the various agreements that have been made between the countries, China continues to be on the offensive.





Just before the Galwan face-off between the two nations, back in May, that led to a bloody massacre, Chinese troops had been amassing heavy artillery. Whilst the status quo remains the same at the North bank of Pangong Tso, there has been a noticeable addition in the Chinese reinforcements in the Depsang area. Almost 50,000 Chinese troops have increased since May.





The Depsang area now hosts an exceeding amount of Chinese troops, rocket launchers, tanks and other forms of artillery as the tensions between the nations continue.







