



Intel sources have said the Pakistan Army is conspiring to push terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. As per intelligence agency report, the Pakistan Army has activated the Border Action Team (BAT) at multiple locations near LoC





Security has been tightened along the Line of Control (LoC) after intelligence inputs warned of the Pakistan Army’s plans to push terrorists in India with the help of its Border Action Team (BAT).





The intelligence agency report said BAT of Pakistan Army has been activated at multiple places near LoC in what is being seen as an attempt of Pakistan to facilitate infiltration of terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir along the LoC, sources said.





As per the report, these teams are active at some of the launchpads near the LoC.





Pakistan Army and special services group (SSG) battalions along with terrorists are trying to launch teams from Uri, Gurez, Tangdhar, Bhimber Gali and Krishna Ghati sectors of J&K, the input warned.





As per intelligence agencies report, a group of 80 terrorists has been spotted at launchpads of Athmuqam, Dudhniyal and Tahandapani areas -- opposite Keran sector in J&K. The presence of Pakistan Army SSG shows that they are planning BAT action near LoC, the input added.





A group of 10 terrorists are stationed opposite Tanghdhar sector near Neelam Valley with Jaish and Lashkar terrorists planning infiltration, the input added.





The input warned of another group of 40 terrorists camping at Pakistan villages opposite Poonch. A group of 20 terrorists is camping at Madarpur and Nattar -- opposite Krishna Ghati, while 35 terrorists are camping opposite Bhimber Gali at Lanjot.





The intelligence input added that a group of 25 terrorists is camping at Rajouri in Dak Khana area, while 35 terrorists have been spotted opposite Naushera at Jhandi. All these terrorists are planning to infiltrate inside India with the help of Pakistan SSG, as per the input.







