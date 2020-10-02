



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday greeted his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi as well as the government and the people of China on the occasion of the 71st anniversary of the founding of the country. “Extend my felicitations to State Councillor & FM Wang Yi and the Government and People of PRC on the 71st anniversary of the founding of People’s Republic of China,” Jaishankar tweeted.





On October 1, 1949, Chairman Mao Zedong proclaimed founding of People’s Republic of China after Communist forces won a 20-year civil war. India and China are locked in a five-month-long bitter border standoff in eastern Ladakh that has significantly strained their ties. Both sides have held a series of diplomatic and military talks to resolve the row. However, no breakthrough has been achieved to end the standoff.





In a series of tweets, Jaishankar also greeted his Nigerian counterpart Geoffrey Onyeama as well as the government and people of Nigeria on the country’s 60th anniversary of its independence. The external affairs minister also conveyed greetings to people and the government of Cyprus on the occasion of the Independence day of the island nation in the Eastern Mediterranean.







