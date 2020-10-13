



Srinagar/UNI: Emotional scenes were witnessed on Saturday when 301 youths from different parts of the Union Territories (UTs) of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh became proud members of Indian Army family after participating in Passing-Out-Cum –Attestation parade.





The passing out parade was held at Bana Singh parade ground of Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) centre Srinagar and the attestation parade depicting graduation of a recruit and his transformation into a young soldier was reviewed by Lt General B S Raju Chinar Corps Commander.





However, this time due to COVID-19 pandemic, parents and other relatives of the young soldiers could not attend the function and they (soldiers) were seen greeting each other after completing of one year strenuous training. After completing the parade soldiers turned emotional as they now become a member of Indian Army to serve the nation.





The young soldiers of the Regiment hailing from all regions and religions of the UT J&K and Ladakh, marching in precise unison, singing Regimental song “ Balidanam Veer Lakshanam” inspired one and all as their voice echoed in the Kashmir valley.





Their salute to the Tri-colour with National Anthem playing inspired patriotic fervour amongst all present during the parade.





Lt General B S Raju congratulated the young soldiers for their immaculate parade and impressed upon selfless service towards the nation. He complimented them for completing of tough training regimen to become a soldier. He emphasized the importance of imbibing high personnel values in order to discharge the duties of an Indian Army soldier.





The Chinar Corps Commander stressed upon all the young soldiers about the immense responsibility which now rests on their shoulders towards the nation, parents and society. He also took opportunity to address all present and asked them to come forth and help our youth who have gone astray to return back to mainstream.





The young soldiers who excelled themselves in varied facets of training were also felicitated by Reviewing officer.





Recruit Manik Sharma was awarded S K Sward of Honour and Triveni Singh medal for being adjudged “Over All Best Recruit” and Chewang Rinchen Medal for being “Best in Firing”.







