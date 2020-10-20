Police inspector Mohammad Ashraf was killed in Anantnag





A police inspector in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district was killed by a terrorist.





According to reports, a terrorist fired at the police officer Mohammad Ashraf. The area has been cordoned off, said the police.





He succumbed on his way to the hospital.





Meanwhile, in another encounter in Shopian district, an unidentified terrorist was killed.





An encounter started between security forces and militants in Melhora area of Shopian district. As per Kashmir Zone Police, two to three militants are believed to be trapped and firing is underway.







