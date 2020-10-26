L&T Developing Tactical UAV For Armed Forces
L&T intends to cater the needs of the Indian MoD and the Indian Armed Forces for UAVs and Targets through technological alliances with OEMs and through in-house development. We have successfully demonstrated our capability to manufacture UAV Airframes and other subsystems and are actively pursuing similar programmes for MoD, Research Labs and Indian Armed Forces. As a part of our focus on supporting indigenous systems and products through the ‘Make in India’ initiative, we have obtained Design Approval from CEMILAC to undertake Design & Development of Avionics, Aero-Structures, Control Systems & Software, Mechanical Systems and Airborne Systems for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles.
L&T is developing an in-house Tactical UAV system to offer to the Indian Armed forces. Our design will have several advantages such as Automatic take-off / landing from standard runway at 10,500 ft. with full payload, will be built to STANAG 4671 standard and designed for Indian conditions.
System Description:
2 Aerial Vehicles
Payload Suite
Gimballed Electro-optic/Infrared (EO/IR) camera
Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR)
Electronic Warfare Support Measures (ESM)
1 Ground Control Station
1 Ground Data Terminal
2 Remote Video Terminals
Key Specifications:
Max take-off weight - 700 kg
Wingspan - 15 m
Max. payload - 140 kg
Max. endurance - 11 hours
Maximum speed - 60 m/s (115 knots)
Service ceiling - 7.6 km (25,000 feet)
Through its wide and varied expertise in assembly and integration of electromechanical systems, flying systems, as well as assimilation of technology from DRDO labs and foreign OEMs, L&T Defence is well positioned to supply Aerial Targets.
