



L&T intends to cater the needs of the Indian MoD and the Indian Armed Forces for UAVs and Targets through technological alliances with OEMs and through in-house development. We have successfully demonstrated our capability to manufacture UAV Airframes and other subsystems and are actively pursuing similar programmes for MoD, Research Labs and Indian Armed Forces. As a part of our focus on supporting indigenous systems and products through the ‘Make in India’ initiative, we have obtained Design Approval from CEMILAC to undertake Design & Development of Avionics, Aero-Structures, Control Systems & Software, Mechanical Systems and Airborne Systems for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles.





L&T is developing an in-house Tactical UAV system to offer to the Indian Armed forces. Our design will have several advantages such as Automatic take-off / landing from standard runway at 10,500 ft. with full payload, will be built to STANAG 4671 standard and designed for Indian conditions.





System Description:





2 Aerial Vehicles

Payload Suite

Gimballed Electro-optic/Infrared (EO/IR) camera

Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR)

Electronic Warfare Support Measures (ESM)

1 Ground Control Station

1 Ground Data Terminal

2 Remote Video Terminals





Key Specifications:





Max take-off weight - 700 kg

Wingspan - 15 m

Max. payload - 140 kg

Max. endurance - 11 hours

Maximum speed - 60 m/s (115 knots)

Service ceiling - 7.6 km (25,000 feet)



