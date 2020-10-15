Vikas Swarup, Secretary (West) at Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting

India on Wednesday slammed Pakistan at Commonwealth foreign ministers meet after Islamabad raked its anti-India Agenda





Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs Vikas Swarup said, "it was unfortunate that today’s Commonwealth Meeting was misused by one of our south Asian member state to pursue its own bigoted, ill-conceived, narrow and unilateral agenda on a multilateral platform."





Pakistan was represented by its foreign minister SM Qureshi who on expected lines, blamed India for fomenting trouble in the region.





Pointing out to its role in cross border terror, secretary west said, "it came from a globally acknowledged promoter of state-sponsored terrorism masquerading as an alleged victim of the same".





Adding, "this is also the same country that has the dubious distinction of becoming synonymous with the phrase "epicentre of terrorism” and hosting the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the United Nations."





Next week, the financial action task force will take up the progress made by Pakistan on curbing financing of terror, and the country is expected to remain on grey list which impacts its economy.





Highlighting the country's role in atrocities in east Pakistan which is now Bangladesh, he said, that Pakistan was the country that "brought genocide to South Asia 49 years back when it killed its own people."





On Pakistan occupied Kashmir, Swarup reminded that "only dispute left is ...disputed territory is (Pakistan's) illegal occupation.....which sooner or later, it would have to vacate."





Pakistan has been raking its anti-India agenda at other forums like NAM--non-alignment movement, UN bodies such as United Nations Human rights council, SAARC--South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation, CICA--Conference on Interaction & Confidence Building Measures in Asia.