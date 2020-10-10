



Moscow: Russia has praised India’s decades-old unbreakable friendship. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that it is said that there is no permanent friend or enemy of any country, if anything is important it is of interest. Friends of Russia and India reject this recognition. This decades-old friendship between the two countries offers a unique example that is based on equality.





The spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakhrova, said that the day of October 3 is a significant event in the relations between India and Russia. The Indo-Russian strategic partnership was signed on October 3, 20 years ago. One of the first partnerships in the world, the India-Russia Partnership has become part of the dictionary of modern diplomacy.





Helping India In Shipping Modern Weapons



Let us know that Russia is helping India in the delivery of modern weapons ranging from Corona virus vaccine. While India is trying to buy Sputnik V to deal with the Corona virus, China is also buying fighter jets like Sukhoi-30 MKI and MiG-29 from Russia in view of the crisis. During the recent visit of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Moscow, India and Russia had finalized a major agreement to make state-of-the-art AK-203 rifle in India.





The AK-203 rifle is the latest and most advanced format of the AK-47 rifle. It will replace the Indian Small Arms System (INSAS) 5.56 x 45 mm rifle. According to the Russian government news agency Sputnik, the Indian Army needs about 7,70,000 AK-203 rifles, of which one lakh will be imported and the remaining will be manufactured in India.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who visited Russia, was assured by Moscow that he would not give weapons to Pakistan. Earlier, Russia had given half a dozen helicopters to Pakistan, which India opposed. After this, Russia stopped the supply of these helicopters. Russia is the largest arms supplier to India. This includes nuclear power-driven submarine.





TASS



