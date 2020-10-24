



Being on the grey list means, Pakistan needs to make reforms in its financial system so that money is not used for terrorism





In a decision that was on expected lines, Pakistan continues to remain on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)'s grey list that will impact the economy of the country. Being on the grey list means, the country needs to make reforms in its financial system so that money is not used for terrorism.





Pakistan was placed on the Paris-based body's grey list in June 2018 and given an action plan to implement. It is been two years since and Islamabad continues to remain on the list since it failed to implement the action plan.





India on Thursday had reiterated that Islamabad has not taken any action on terrorists it has been providing safe havens.





Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said," As is well known, Pakistan continues to provide safe havens to terrorist entities and individuals and has also not yet taken any action against several terrorist entities and individuals including those proscribed by the UNSC such as Masood Azhar, Dawood Ibrahim, Zakir-ur-Rahman Lakhvi, etc."





The terrorists listed by India are responsible for a number of terror attacks in India like the 26/11 Mumbai Terror attacks.







