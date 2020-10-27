



A video showed workers chanting slogans of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and unfurling the tricolour in the Lal Chowk area of the city. Mehbooba Mufti said that she will not raise the tricolour until J&K flag was restored. She also announced that she won't contest elections till the time J&K's special status was revoked





Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police, on Monday, detained Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers who were allegedly trying to hoist the national flag at the clock tower in Lal Chowk, Srinagar. A video showed workers chanting slogans of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and unfurling the tricolour in the city. Shortly later, BJP workers were also seen hoisting the national flag at People's Democratic Party (PDP) office in the city.





The development comes just days after political parties in Jammu and Kashmir decided to fight together for the restoration of Article 370, calling the decision to repeal it 'unconstitutional'. Last week, seven mainstream political parties in the state formed Peoples' Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) and stressed that they were 'anti-BJP', but not 'anti-national'.





Will Raise Tricolour Only When The Flag of J&K Is Reinstated: Mufti



Speaking to reports on the sidelines of a meeting of the alliance, People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti said that she will not hoist or raise the tricolour till the flag of Jammu and Kashmir was restored. She also announced that she will not contest elections till Article 370 was reinstated and the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was restored.





The parties formed an alliance after Mufti was released from detention earlier this month. She was detained in August last year after the government abrogated Article 370 and revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.







