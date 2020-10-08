



Amid the ongoing border tension between India and China, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has said that he would have thrown the Chinese troops out of the Indian territory in just 15 minutes if his party was in power at the Centre

The Gandhi scion also made a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his government’s inept handling of the India-China border row.





The Congress MP from Kerala’s Wayanad made these remarks while addressing a public gathering at Anaj Mandi in Haryana's Kurukshetra on Tuesday night.





He is currently touring Punjab and Haryana as part of his ‘Kheti Bachao Yatra.`





Calling PM Modi is a "coward," Rahul Gandhi said, “The coward PM says that no one has taken our land. Today, there is only one country in the world whose land has been taken by another country. India is the only country where another country came in and took away 1200 square km. And PM calls himself a `deshbhakt` and the whole country knows that China`s forces are inside our territory, what kind of patriot he is? If we were in power we would have thrown out China in less than 15 minutes."





“I guarantee you when our government was there, China did not have enough power to put even one step in our country. There is only one nation in the entire world whose land has been usurped and that is India and they call themselves patriots," he added.





Earlier on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi offered prayers at Geeta Sthali in Kurukshetra.







