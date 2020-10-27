



India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Defence Secretary Mark Esper on Monday had a one-hour bilateral talk in Delhi during which they discussed a number of issues including, expanding joint service cooperation.





During the meet, special focus was put on logistical support, maritime cooperation which includes majorly naval cooperation between the two countries.





Earlier this year, Indian Navy and US Navy's Nimitiz super-carrier undertook passing exercises in the Indian Ocean. Last year, US and India held their first-ever tri-service exercise, Tiger Triumph, in which the US Navy and Marines, Air Force, and Army participated.





Focus, was also on the Indo Pacific concept, which is backed by both US and India. The United States welcomed Australia's inclusion in the Malabar naval exercise alongside India and Japan that will take place in November.





India invited US companies for the 'Make in India' defence programme. Through the US- India Defence Technology and Trade Initiative, the United States and India are working together on co-production and co-development of defence equipment.





Mark Esper and US Secretary of state Mike Pompeo are in Delhi for the India, US 2+2 that will happen on Tuesday. The meet will begin at 10 am on Tuesday and will be followed by a joint call by Indian and American foreign and defence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.







