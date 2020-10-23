



Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport presented a DVL-10M3 new multi-calibre sniper rifle developed by Lobaev Arms at the Interpolitex-2020 international security exhibition on Wednesday.





The new sniper rifle is more compact in its dimensions compared to the guns earlier developed by Lobaev Arms, was quoted as saying by the Rosoboronexport Senior Expert Alexander Slobodyanyuk in the company’s video presentation on the YouTube channel.





"The DVL-10M3 rifle’s weight has been reduced to 4.5 kg while it features a barrel length of 500mm. The gun’s effective firing range is up to 1 km, and demonstrated a high accuracy of fire " the senior expert said.





"It [the DVL-10M3] is characterized by a very good accuracy of fire that does not exceed 0.38 minute of arc, and can be used together with a silencer " the Rosoboronexport senior expert added.





Barrels of various calibres like 7.62x51mm (.308 Winchester), 6.5x47mm Lapua and 6.7mm Federal can be mounted on the sniper rifle.







