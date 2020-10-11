



Amid the ongoing Himalayan standoff with China, India on Friday added an extremely powerful arsenal that will exponentially increase its firepower. Strapped on the Sukhoi-30MKI, Rudram anti-radiation missile destroyed the target with ‘pinpoint accuracy,’ the DRDO said in a statement after the successful test. Though it was flight-tested from Sukhoi, the officials say that Rudram can be launched from other combat jets also. The Sanskrit name of India’s first indigenous anti-radiation missile has some technical insights also. An Indian Express report said that the name was chosen as it has the right letters in it. Rudram has ‘ARM’ in the name, which is a short-form of the anti-radiation missile. In Sanskrit, one of the meanings of Rudram is ‘remover of sorrows.’





India successfully testfired ‘Rudram’ Anti-Radiation Missile from a Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft off east coast.

The report said that the unique feature of Rudram is that it can detect the enemy’s radiation targets even when the device is switched off. Usually, devices such as radars, etc., are switched off to avoid the detection. However, Rudram has been specifically designed to track such targets. It has been fitted with a unique system that can trace and destroy various kinds of devices with wide-range radio frequencies. With a range of more than 100 km, Rudram gives India an unmatched power. It took more than eight years for the DRDO to accomplish the mission of developing Rudram. Combat planes from the Indian Air Force and other facilities from the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. worked also with the DRDO in the project.





It is said that the modern-day defence is heavily dependent on the airpower of any nation. Keeping this view in mind, the DRDO’s latest missile is loaded with the features to destroy the enemy’s air defence systems. The missile is part of the ‘Suppression of Enemy Air Defence’ strategy. This strategy is generally used during the first phase of any aerial standoff. In case the air conflicts continue, SEAD tactic is used to protect the nation’s fighter jets and other assets. In a present-day conflict situation, the anti-radiation missile can be used to not only target the enemy’s air defence systems but also disrupt the radio frequencies. Blocking the communication channels can give a decided advantage to the country.







