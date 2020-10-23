



The Indian Army's speed of response to China's aggression at the Line Of Actual Control (LAC) took the Chinese by surprise and they are now looking for a way out of this conflict, reports senior defence journalist Nitin Gokhale.





As per Gokhale, the Indian Army is deployed closer to the LAC than it has ever been and is also matching China man-to-man.

The Chinese had initially thought that their aggression had taken India by surprise but the Indian Army's subsequent speed of response blindsided the Chinese, who are now looking for a way out.





Since the start of the current conflict, the Indian Army has taken China head on and has responded with force in conflicts like Galwan and also carried out readjustments in its positions along the LAC.





Reports have said that India crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh at seven places to counter transgressions by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) into Indian territory.





Officials have asserted that this action by Indian forces has forced the Chinese to come to the negotiating table.







