



Reacting to Chinese president Xi Jinping's call to Chinese soldiers to prepare for war, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has said on Saturday that it is surprising that no one from the Indian government has responded to it. Taking to Twitter, Swamy opined that Xi's "be ready for war" should receive a sharp response like "we are waiting to send you home". Swamy has been asking the Indian government to not engage in talks with the Chinese side at a time when PLA soldiers are resorting to tactics that increase tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

China’s Supremo Xi Jingping has openly declared to Chinese troops in LAC-- inside&across : "Be ready for war”. It is surprising that no one from our government has replied: “Yes, we are waiting to send you home—horizontally or vertically—choice is yours”? — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 17, 2020

'Put Their Minds And Energy On Preparing For War: Xi Jinping



China's President Xi Jinping on Tuesday instructed the People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops to "put their minds and energy on preparing for war". During an inspection of the People's Liberation Army Marine Corps in Chaozhou City, Xi reportedly told the soldiers to "maintain a state of high alert" and called on them to be "absolutely loyal, absolutely pure, and absolutely reliable". The purpose of Xi's visit to Guangdong military base was to deliver a speech on Wednesday to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone, which played a vital role in helping China's economy become the second-largest in the world.





Meanwhile, it is not yet clear whether this comment was directed towards India, Japan or the US and other countries with which China is involved in a tussle in the South China Sea region. The tensions between China and the US, with issues pertaining to disagreements over Taiwan and the COVID-19 pandemic, have increased over the past few months. India and China are currently engaged in a dialogue both at military and diplomatic levels to ease the tensions at the border.







