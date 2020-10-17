



A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, the Army said. Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Larnoo area of Anantnag district in south Kashmir this morning following inputs about the presence of terrorists there, an Army official said.





He said the search operation turned into a gunfight after the terrorists fired upon the search team, drawing retaliation. In the exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed, the official said.







