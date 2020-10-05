God Save the PLA, they are getting trained by Pak army that was trashed by India 4 times in a row





A video, shared by a Chinese journalist, of a group of Chinese soldiers singing national anthem somewhere along the LAC is going viral on the internet. The facial feature of he bearded man is different from that of a Chinese. China might be taking help from Pakistan in dealing with Indian mountain warfare forces who are more experienced compared to the PLA. One OSINT analyst claimed that the bearded man can be SSG commando





New Delhi: A video shared by a Chinese journalist on Twitter is going viral with netizens and Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) analysts claiming that Pakistan Army is helping China’s PLA to deal with Indian security forces in mountain warfare somewhere along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).





In the 52 second long video, a bearded man enters the frame from the right at 0:05. His facial feature is anything but Chinese. The man is also comparatively taller and well-built compared to the other Chinese soldiers.





In June, a Chinese military expert praised India for its expertise in mountain warfare saying its battle-hardened troops are the most competent mountain unites trained for high-altitude warfare.

'India has the largest, most experienced mountain army in the world'





"At present, the world’s largest and experienced country with plateau and mountain troops is not the US, Russia, nor any European powerhouse, but India,” Huang Guozhi, senior editor of Modern Weaponry magazine wrote.





It might be possible that the PLA has sought Pakistan’s help in dealing with India’s highly skilled and specialised mountain force.





India’s presence at Siachen Glacier, the highest battlefield in the world, is a testimony to the hardiness of the Indian Army.





One OSINT analyst said that the bearded man can be an SSG commando.





CGTN news producer Shen Shiwei, who shared the video, also said that it is possible that some of these PLA soldiers were standing at Galwan Valley.





Is Pakistan Helping China?





In June, Pakistani airbases in PoK came under India’s radar after a Chinese refueler aircraft IL 78 landed in Skardu, a city in Gilgit-Baltistan region. Pakistan had upgraded its Skardu airbase last year.





Another headache for China is the presence of India’s elite Special Frontier Force (SFF) - a special force comprising Tibetan refugees raised after the India-China war of 1962.





On August 29, Indian forces carried out a stealth operation under a thick cover of darkness and occupied critical heights and mountain passes along the South Bank of the Pangong Tso, a glacial lake at the height of 16000 ft.





The daring operation was carried out by the SFF troops who are currently holding 13 critical heights





As the Pakistani Army has faced the Indian Army in high-altitude regions like Siachen, it might be possible that the PLA is receiving inputs or tips to counter the Indian forces along the LAC.







