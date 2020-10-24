



Admiral Karambir Singh arrived at Karwar Naval Base with Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar, Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command. He reiterated cyber-security aspects, endless war against terrorist attacks, and motivated all personnel to maintain the highest level of vigilance





The Indian Navy demonstrated the actual war scenario in the Arabian Sea on Thursday. Several military officers, including Chief of Naval Admiral Karambir Singh, were present on occasion. The Navy Chief reviewed the operational readiness and combat readiness of major fighter aircraft. He gave instructions during the interaction with naval personnel to sharpen their war-fighting capabilities.





The battle scene in the Arabian Sea was demonstrated in front of the Navy Chief. Addressing the Naval Army on the warship Vikramaditya, he instructed to intensify war-fighting capabilities. The Chief of the Indian Navy emphasized the key issues of firing exercises, operational readiness, care of operation logistics, repair, and maintenance.





Air-To-Air Combat Operation





A real-time combat scenario was demonstrated for the Indian Navy Chief at the Karwar Naval Base in the Arabian Sea. Naval Chief Admiral Karambir Singh also looked at the carrier barrier group consisting of Vikramaditya, destroyers, frigates, corvettes, fleet support ships, and integral swing-role fighters and helicopters.





The Chief of the Indian Navy, Admiral Karambir Singh, oversaw weapons firing, air-to-air combat operations, anti-submarine drills and fleet manoeuvres. Riding on Vikramaditya as part of a full review of naval operational preparedness, he saw the carrier battle group's fleet air defence capabilities and attack capabilities. Addressing the Marines from Vikramaditya, Admiral Karambir Singh praised Covid for maintaining the operations despite the challenges.







