



A gazette notified new laws which pave way for any Indian to buy land in the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu & Kashmir. The order has come into force with immediate effect





Srinagar: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday slammed the Central government over new laws that permit anyone to purchase land in Jammu and Kashmir. Before stressing that J&K is now up for sale, Abdullah said that this what the Ladakhis got for giving Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a clear majority in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh polls.





The former Jammu and Kashmir CM took to his official Twitter handle and said, 'Unacceptable amendments to the land ownership laws of J&K. Even the tokenism of domicile has been done away with when purchasing non-agricultural land and transfer of agricultural land has been made easier. J&K is now up for sale and the poorer small landholding owners will suffer."

#Breaking | Ex-J&K CM @OmarAbdullah slams the amendments to the land ownership laws of J&K; says 'J&K is now up for sale & the poorer small landholding owners will suffer.'



"Interesting that the Centre waited till the elections to LAHDC had concluded & the BJP had won a majority before putting Ladakh up for sale. This is what Ladakhis got for trusting the assurances of the BJP," he added.





Omar Abdullah's scathing attack has come moments after an official gazette notified new laws that pave way for any Indian to buy land in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.





In a significant move today, an official gazette notified the new land laws for Jammu & Kashmir. The new laws paved way for any Indian to buy land in Jammu & Kashmir.





The gazette called the order the UT of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Adaptation of Central Laws) Third Order, 2020. The order comes into force with immediate effect.





"With immediate effect, the Acts mentioned in the Schedule to this Order shall, until repealed or amended by a competent Legislature or other competent authority, have effect, subject to the adaptations and modifications directed by the said Schedule, or if it is so directed, shall stand repealed," read the order.







