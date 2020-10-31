



Retd. IAF Chief said that Pakistan was desperate to release Wing Commander Abhinandan because they knew our military was ready to wipe out their front brigades





Former IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal (Retd.) BS Dhanoa on Thursday told ANI when Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was captured by the Pakistan Army, he told Abhinandan's father, 'we will definitely get him back'.





While commenting upon Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's helplessness and nervousness regarding releasing Abhinandan back into India due to India telling Pakistan it will not relent in its counter-terror operations, he said that the main pressure on Pakistan was diplomatic and political. 'They also knew that our military posture was offensive, ' added.





On speaking further about Pakistan's situation when it had captured IAF's Wing Commander Abhinandan, he said said that the reason Pakistan's MP was shivering with fear was that they were aware of the fact that Indian military was already in a position to wipe out their forward brigades in case of a mishap. While emphasizing on the Indian military's abilities and power, the former IAF Chief said that one should always speak softly and carry a big stick. 'So the big stick was the Indian military,' he added.





'Bajwa Was Shaking, Seating, Pleading To Let Abhinandan Go'



Taking a jibe at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government, PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday, claimed that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi 'begging to return Abhinandan back to India', making Pak Army Chief Bajwa sweat and his legs shake, otherwise 'India was to attack at 9 PM' while addressing the Pakistan National Assembly. Sadiq claimed that Imran Khan's government was desperate to 'bend its knees to India', giving the example of the ordinance passed to allow Kulbhushan Jadhav's appeal in Islamabad high court against his conviction. This comment comes amid 11 opposition parties' protests in a bid to oust the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government.





Abhinandan's Capture And Release By The Pakistan Military



In a high-altitude dogfight that ensued, flying a 1960s aircraft, Wing Commander Abhinandan used his close-combat R73 missile to shoot down a Pakistani F-16, on February 27, 2019, but was captured himself by Pakistan Army. He spent days in Pakistan's custody after his MiG-21 aircraft was shot down by the Pakistan Army and was released on March 1, 2019, by the Pakistan forces, as per the Geneva Convention agreement. Abhinandan has been honoured with the Vir Chakra on Independence Day by President Ram Nath Kovind, for his exemplary bravery.





Agitation Against Imran Khan Govt Continues



As people's agitation against Imran Khan and his government continues, PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif recently named some top military Generals - Qamar Javed Bajwa and Faiz Hamid, former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at the Opposition's rally in Quetta, Baluchistan - blaming Bajwa of stealing the 2018 elections, installing Imran Khan as PM, and horse-trading. Attacking Faiz, he alleged that he was charged with the Faizabad riots and yet promoted in the Army. Sharif also gave three messages to the - Army, civil servants, and the people to fight for their constitutional right to freedom and topple this government.







