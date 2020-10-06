



SRINAGAR: Two CRPF personnel were killed as militants attacked a security forces party in Nowgam area of the city here on Monday, police said. Militants opened fire at a security forces party near Kandizal Bridge here this afternoon, a police official said.





He said two CRPF personnel were injured in the firing.





The injured personnel were taken to the Army's 92 base hospital here, where doctors declared them brought dead, the official said.





He said the area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers.





Further details are awaited, the official added.



















