



Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Chakura area of Shopian district following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police officer said





SRINAGAR: Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.





Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Chakura area of Shopian district following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police officer said.





He said the search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire at security forces' positions.





He said two terrorists have been killed in the operation. The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists were being ascertained.







