



Demonstrating the Indian Navy’s capabilities on Thursday, warship INS Prabal fired an anti-ship missile at a target ship and sunk it.





The missile hit its target with ‘deadly accuracy’ at ‘maximum range’.





The warship, a Veer-class Missile Corvette built by Mazagon Dock Limited in Mumbai, was inducted into the Indian Navy in April 2002.





This missile test comes just days after India test-fired a BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from INS Chennai, a Kolkata-class stealth guided missile destroyer, in the Arabian Sea. The warship was inducted in 2016.





On Thursday (22 October), Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh reviewed the operational preparedness of multiple frontline ships of the Indian Navy, including the Carrier Battle Group comprising INS Vikramaditya.





India has conducted at least 13 missile tests over the last few weeks.





These missile tests come amid tensions in eastern Ladakh. India and China have been locked in a standoff, the most serious military crisis between the two countries in over four decades, for over five months now.





While talks between India and China at the military and diplomatic levels continue, there is little to no movement towards de-escalation and disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.







